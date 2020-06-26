It seems like forever since we have visited our favorite venues for leisure activities.
These places — restaurants, bars and movie theaters for example — have been placed off limits by coronavirus restrictions mandated by state government and Gov. J.B. Pritzker. But come Friday, Illinoisans can re-enter their favorite stomping grounds as the state rolls into Phase 4 of the plan to reopen the state.
If you think your ears are playing tricks on you and you just heard a collective “hallelujah,’’ it might not be your imagination. As stay-at-home guidelines have stretched on for nearly four months, people have become weary of the bland routine they require. Normally, the cabin fever which sets in at winter has broken by now, but some people will finally shake it off in the coming days as they venture out.
But it’s important for all to remember the guidelines will be relaxed, not done away with completely. Gatherings will be capped off at 50 people. Depending on the venue, no more than 25 to 50 percent capacity will be allowed. The list goes on.
While this will irk many, especially those who had no use for any of the restrictions, it is being done for an important reason. The beginning of Phase 4 doesn’t mean the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. In states that opened up sooner than Illinois, that attitude seemed to take hold, and now they are experiencing a spike in infections and a return to restrictions.
Illinois will likely see an increase, too, with the re-openings and increased testing. So people need not throw caution to the wind. Go out and enjoy yourself, but keep your mask handy. Avoid larger crowds, even those of 50 if possible. Research has shown that where 50 people are gathered, there is a 15 percent chance one of them has the virus.
Although it can’t be determined when, we will eventually emerge from this pandemic. Until then, live life, but do so in a way which will ensure you will be around to enjoy the day all restrictions are lifted.
- Kankakee Daily Journal, June 24, 2020
Girls wrestling tournament strikes at stereotypes
Stereotype can be defined in this way: “To have a set idea about what a particular type of person is like, especially an idea that is wrong.’’
Stereotypes can also be described as a scourge to society. Let’s face it, stereotypes are a strong influence on the racial tension this nation currently faces.
That’s why it is is so encouraging to see the Illinois High School Association will conduct a state tournament series for girls wrestling beginning in the 2021-22 academic year. As reported by Cody Smith in the Sports section published Tuesday by the Daily Journal, Illinois will join 25 other states in allowing such competition. That means the opportunity will soon exist in the majority of U.S. states.
“It’s about time,’’ Coal City wrestling coach Mark Masters told Smith. We couldn’t agree more.
While Title IX barred discrimination in the athletic arena almost 50 years ago, some exceptions still exist, and these exceptions are influenced by stereotypes. Wrestling, after all, is a masculine venture which should be left to those who exude masculinity, right? It has no place for the feminine touch, correct?
This is a preposterous notion. The sooner we rid ourselves of this one-size-fits-all mentality the better off we’ll be. Women can certainly be adept at wrestling and should have the chance to compete.
One who has done it already is Maggie Thorne, a Central High School student who has competed with the boys wrestling program for the past two years and plans to continue with the prospect of a state berth now motivating her. Others have the opportunity to follow in her footsteps. For women who choose to pursue it, welcome to wrestling.
- Kankakee Daily Journal, June 25, 2020
