High school sports can be divided into two categories. There are the generally more popular spectator sports, as well as participant sports that draw less public attention.
This fall, the activities that draw larger crowds can’t be held because of COVID-19 restrictions. These sports include football, volleyball and boys soccer, and the Illinois High School Association has moved these activities to next spring in hopes that the pandemic will have eased by then.
But the participant sports, the activities which don’t involve close physical contact, were allowed to continue as originally planned. These include boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving. All of those seasons are beginning now.
There is something rather fitting about these circumstances. Maybe the reason some of these activities are called spectator sports is that they’re not meant for widespread participation. Not everyone can withstand the physical demands of football, volleyball and soccer, including almost no one past the age of 30.
Meanwhile, many people can play golf, run, swim or play tennis for the majority if not all of their lives. These are truly participant sports.
Perhaps during this crisis, it’s a good time to make them spectator sports as well. A schedule of local sports appears regularly in the Daily Journal. Check it out and choose an event to attend. The experience could be rewarding in numerous ways.
The student-athletes will appreciate the support. Furthermore, it might just rekindle a desire to be a participant yourself and persuade you to pick up a golf club or tennis racket, lace up a pair of running shoes, or slip on a pair of swimming trunks.
A fountain of youth is a fictional thing. But physical activity can serve as a suitable substitute, and these activities can help keep you young of body and mind. Don’t just be a spectator. Be a participant as well.
- Kankakee Daily Journal, Aug. 27, 2020
