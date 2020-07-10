The governor and lawmakers have done all they can do to make voting in Illinois safe and accessible this fall.
The rest will be up to voters.
The process may be long and somewhat cumbersome, but voting by mail in Illinois for the Nov. 3 election will be a reality for those who want it. The Illinois Legislature passed a law in its recent session to expand voting by mail to all voters. The bold action was taken in response to safety concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic that wreaked havoc on voting in some states this past spring.
It is almost certain that the public health threat will remain, and perhaps even be worse, by fall. The move by state lawmakers to make voting by mail a viable option offers a smart option to people who don’t want to risk exposure to the virus by congregating with a mass of other voters at polling places.
The process of making voting by mail possible begins soon, so voters must tune in and be ready to respond when that time arrives.
By Aug. 1, applications to vote by mail will be sent to voters who have participated in recent elections or registered to vote since the March 2020 primary. Those applications must be completed and mailed back to election officials, who will then mail a ballot to applicants.
Ballots won’t be mailed back to voters until after Sept. 24, and completed ballots must be returned to clerk’s offices by Election Day.
Voting by mail is only an option, of course. Voters who want to take advantage of early voting opportunities can do so and also avoid crowds. Taking the traditional route and going to the polls on Election Day can be done as well. Voters have reasonable choices, and that’s a good thing.
It's understandable that there may be some anxiety and skepticism associated with voting by mail. Although the process is being employed successfully in other states, it's never happened previously in a widespread fashion in Illinois. Rest assured it's easy and secure. Voters will simply be asked to follow the directions they are given and the process will be a relatively simple one.
Voters who receive applications in the mail in coming weeks will be given detailed information on what to do next. Election officials in Vermilion County and around the state are busy preparing to initiate the process and executing vote-by-mail plans.
The public health crisis facing every corner of this nation requires government leaders to rethink public policy and redirect resources to better manage processes in order to keep people as safe as possible. The good thing about election changes and the new vote-by-mail law is that it gives people choices in how to exercise their right to vote without putting themselves or others at risk.
When Nov. 3 arrives, no one should feel as if they didn't have a reasonable opportunity to participate in the election process in this time of coronavirus. Voting by mail serves that end.
