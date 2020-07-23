Scandal has once again surfaced in Springfield, and while defenders of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan continue to insist he has not been indicted nor convicted, the fact his reputation is further soiled is hard to dispute.
Just last week, we learned public utility giant ComEd agreed to pay $200 million to conclude what has been a several-year federal investigation of suspected illegal lobbying, political graft and sweetheart contract deals. Prosecutors say ComEd has admitted to taking these actions in its efforts to influence and benefit “Public Official A.’’ Prosecutors say this official is Madigan.
It’s not the first time Madigan’s ethics have come into question, but he has fended off all threats to supplant him from power, something he has clung to as long as any politician in America. First elected to the House in 1971, he has now been a member for almost 50 years. Since 1983, he has been the speaker for all but two of those years.
Admittedly, Madigan has helped Illinois Democrats gain firm control of the state through his clout, and that is not lost on his fellow party members. Precious few are willing to challenge him, and almost all will defend him as an “innocent’’ man until proven otherwise.
But the times they are a changing, and these Democrats now have to look upon Madigan as a liability.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has voiced frustration with Madigan but taken no action against him, is pushing his progressive tax ballot proposal hard as the November election nears. But with Madigan still in office and perhaps at Pritzker’s side as he publicly promotes the plan, you have to wonder if the association will backfire on the governor.
Furthermore, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth is a prime contender to join Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on the ticket as his choice for vice president. But the Biden camp has to be taking a more critical look at the prospect as team Trump will surely zero in on the link between Duckworth and Madigan in its hopes to keep the incumbent in office.
Whether or not Madigan is good for Illinois has long been a top of debate for many. Now, it seems his presence might not even be good for his fellow Democrats.
- Kankakee Daily-Journal, July 23, 2020
Polls don't put presidents in power
It was billed as breaking news, but it really wasn’t. It wouldn’t be fair to call it fake news either.
The best way to describe the ABC News segment which aired last Sunday night is irrelevant. It relayed how presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has surged ahead of Republican President Donald Trump in an ABC News/Washington Post poll. This latest survey showed 54 percent of those queried prefer Biden, compared to 39 percent for Trump.
It’s hard to replicate the image of a person shaking their head through the written word, but that’s the response here. Just remember, four years ago, Trump, then an upstart candidate, trailed in nearly every poll in his race with Democrat Hillary Clinton. It remained that way through much of the year and into the fall, when all of a sudden, the gap began to tighten. When the vote was held, Trump confounded the pundits and emerged the winner. The polls were wrong.
Will they be wrong again? That remains to be seen, and despite problems with reliability, they remain popular as they give the people something to talk about amid the campaign.
But they determine nothing. The outcome will be known a little more than three months from now, on Nov. 3 when the general election is held.
By then, there should be a more clear picture on how much voting by mail is allowed throughout the country. That factor could have a significant influence on the election. So could the customary GOP advantage in turnout, something ABC News acknowledges could play a key role. On the other hand, how many first-time voters, young people who tend to lean toward the Democrats, will take part? That could counter the Republicans’ turnout advantage.
We’re not advising that polls be completely ignored. But they should be taken with a grain of salt. The only poll that matters is yet to be conducted.
- Kankakee Daily-Journal, July 21, 2020
