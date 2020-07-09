There will be a meeting today between Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and Lynch family descendants to discuss the recent controversy generated by Williams over the naming of Lynch Road in eastern Vermilion County.
The mayor told the City Council Tuesday night that he anticipates a fruitful dialog. We hope so. This particular controversy has been unnecessary and should be put to rest.
At a June council meeting, Williams suggested that the city consider changing the name of Lynch Road because the word “lynch” has a negative connotation that could create an unwelcoming image for Danville at a time when racial tensions are elevated across the country.
The word “lynch” refers to a type of violence used to target Blacks in the Jim Crow South in the decades after the Civil War. It was a way for whites to intimidate and exert domination over Blacks during a time when white supremacy and segregation were ways of life. In essence, it was a form of terrorism.
It’s understandable that Mayor Williams, who identifies as a bi-racial Black man, would react in the harshest way to the word and all it represents. We share his disgust.
However, Lynch Road has nothing to do with any of that. Lynch is the name of a prominent family with deep roots in Vermilion County. Lynch Road was named countless decades ago to reflect the Lynch family’s longtime land ownership in that area east of Danville. Lynch Road is a heavily traveled roadway with ramps taking traffic on and off Interstate 74.
To suggest that the Lynch family name is somehow tarnished by the violent, murderous act associated with white supremacy is unfair and unfortunate.
After Williams raised the subject, numerous people, including Lynch family descendants, took exception to the suggestion that the road name be changed because of the negative connotation with the word “lynch.” Their objections continue to be civil but pointed.
What’s more, they are right.
That Williams and Lynch family descendants are meeting to discuss the matter is a good thing. We hope Williams listens intently and is willing to acknowledge that he was hasty in his suggestion and that he was wrong to equate Lynch Road with anything other than the positive legacy of a prominent local family.
There are many ways Danville’s image can be polished to be more welcoming to a diverse world. Williams has actually been very constructive in putting the community in a favorable light in that regard. But the Lynch Road episode has not been one of them. It’s time to resolve the issue with the Lynch family and move on.
