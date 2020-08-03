The world of big-time college basketball is fiercely competitive, so much so it can be argued nice guys can’t thrive in such a dog-eat-dog atmosphere.
That theory fails when you take Lou Henson into account. The most successful men’s coach in University of Illinois history was not only a big winner, he was also the ultimate gentleman. That point resonated when it was learned Henson passed away recently at the age of 88. The tributes poured in from far and wide, but for those close to the area basketball scene, it was somewhat old news.
Henson was the Illinois coach from 1975-96 and, during that period, made regular stops in the Kankakee County region for speaking engagements and recruiting visits. Those recruiting trips helped the Fighting Illini land players who made significant contributions to the program, including former Herscher High School great Scott Meents, former Kankakee Community College star Andy Kpedi and former Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School standout Chris Gandy.
Many other student-athletes either preceded or followed their lead, and they helped build Illinois into a national powerhouse during the Henson years. But just as important are the paths many of these men took after they left the Illini.
Gandy and Kpedi now are successful business professionals. So is Stephen Bardo, a key member of the 1989 Illinois Final Four team who now works as a national television analyst. Here is what Bardo said about Henson:
“Everybody has a story about coming across Lou Henson and him making them feel like they’re the only person in the room.”
His accomplishments as a coach are impressive, but these words are perhaps the greatest tribute to Henson. He will be missed, but hopefully the example he set will live on.
