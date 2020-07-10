Festering uneasiness across the country is underscored by the growing numbers of new cases of coronavirus, especially across the Sun Belt and western states. Arizona, Texas, California, Florida and the Carolinas are among the new hot spots. Emerging cases in those places alone reveal the truth about the current state of the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Overall, the U.S. has seen record levels of well more than 50,000 new cases per day in the past week, reaching more than 60,000 in recent days. The death toll has risen to 133,000-plus with more than 3 million total cases registered since the pandemic reached American shores earlier this year.
Illinoisans can take some comfort in knowing that neither their state nor surrounding states are part of the new coronavirus mix. There are reasons for that. People throughout the Midwest did the hard work in recent months to keep the spread of the virus under control. They made sacrifices, followed rules and guidelines, and showed respect for their neighbors.
That’s not to suggest Illinois is out of the proverbial woods. The state has seen a steady but stable number of new cases the past two weeks, with slight increases occurring in recent days. Deaths are now more than 7,000. Total cases are approaching 150,000 and continue to climb.
Vermilion County has managed to avoid becoming a hot spot. Total cases have reached 82 with only two deaths. What has happened in the past is noteworthy. But what happens in the future is far more important.
Illinois is in the long, slow process of reopening.
Gov. JB Pritzker has been aggressive in his approach to the public health crisis. He has certainly had his detractors, but his judgment and leadership, to this point, have proven to be wise.
States that are suffering severe spikes in cases now attribute the resurgence of the virus mostly to reopening too soon and taking a lax approach to addressing the threat at the start.
Closing wide swaths of the Illinois economy was a difficult exercise and will have long-term negative effects on people, communities and institutions. But for the sake of public health, it was the right thing to do. Given time, Illinois will recover from the economic fallout. In the meantime, people’s health must remain the first priority.
We understand the urge to get back to business as usual. But now is not the time for wholesale retreat from the courageous battle against COVID-19 and its spread.
We must continue to take care of each other and minimize risks. The coronavirus is still very much in our midst and will take whatever opportunities it gets to infect more of us.
Everyone can play a role by wearing masks in public, avoiding large gatherings and washing their hands.
The prescription remains the same and has helped Illinois regain some semblance of coronavirus control.
Don’t stop now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.