It’s difficult to have a conversation about whether to hold in-person schooling in the fall without things breaking down into partisan arguments.
But it’s the safety of our kids — and others — that is at stake.
We understand that there are as many reasons for sending kids to school — or for keeping them home — as there are kids who need to learn and parents who need to work.
We have kids and jobs, too. We’ve dealt with the challenge of e-learning. We get it.
When we reported that Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire had taken the step on July 20 to eliminate in-school learning until the second semester — at the earliest — we wondered whether others would follow suit.
And many, many suburban districts did.
The thought of mandatory, 14-day quarantines for students or employees who contract the coronavirus (as well as for those who come into contact with them) loomed large in the minds of Stevenson leaders, Superintendent Eric Twadell said during that night’s school board meeting, which was held electronically.
In addition to the risks posed to the student body, educators and others in the school, the disruption would create a logistical nightmare to keep the school running, he said.
And Stevenson High School District consists of one school.
On the other end of the spectrum, the state’s second largest district, Elgin Area School District U-46, with more than 40,000 students from 11 communities in more than 50 schools, decided to delay the start of in-school learning for the lower grades until Oct. 22, when the district will employ a hybrid model. For the district’s five high schools, it will be distance learning for the full fall semester. The sheer volume of students makes safe passing periods impossible, officials say.
Parents who can work from home have challenges when kids are around. Parents who must leave home to work have even greater challenges. In many ways, the support for or objection to at-home learning is informed by one’s personal situation.
But we cannot overlook that it’s our kids’ safety at sake — and the safety of the many people at various walks of life with whom they may come in contact.
While teenagers are less likely to feel the full effects of COVID-19 and, in many cases, will have mild to no symptoms, we still need to worry about what they unwittingly bring home with them from school to older family members.
Delaying the opening of schools is a decision for each district to make. But, remember: It’s our kids’ health and the health of us all that is at stake.
That’s a risk that demands the utmost consideration and caution.
(Arlington Heights) Daily Herald
