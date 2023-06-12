Americans will soon observe two holidays — one this week and one next week — without much in the way of parades or community events, yet each deserves to be celebrated by us all.
Wednesday marks Flag Day, a special commemoration of the day when the Second Continental Congress adopted the flag as we know it to represent the United States. The resolution passed June 14, 1777, reads: “Resolved that the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white, that the union be thirteen stars, white on a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
Those members of the Second Continental Congress had no idea in 1777 whether their attempt to break away from Great Britain would succeed. It would require several more years of bloody war — as well as replay in the War of 1812 — before they knew they had created a new nation.
Their efforts and the efforts of thousands of others created a republic that still stands today despite its differences. Their commitment was to break down the rules of British society in an effort to create opportunities for every American, not just those born into wealthy families.
The second holiday — Juneteenth on June 19 — serves to remind us that not all Americans enjoyed those opportunities until after the Civil War.
Juneteenth marks the day that enslaved people in Texas learned that they were free after more than 320,000 Union soldiers died in battles to preserve the American nation and bring an end to slavery.
President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation issued Jan. 1, 1863, freed enslaved people within the Confederate states that had seceded, but it wasn’t until the passage of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on Dec. 6, 1865, that all were free.
In the years that followed, and even today, unwritten prejudice stands in the way of progress for so many Americans. These two holidays provide an opportunity to renew a commitment to what they both represent — that government cannot put limits on a person’s individual liberty — and to resolve to work toward dismantling the barriers that prevent us from reaching that goal.
The American flag isn’t an idol to be worshipped, but a symbol of those ideals first expressed in the Second Continental Congress so long ago and fought so long and so hard for by men and women who believe that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
We all know there still is a long way to go to reach those goals, but we also know that the United States remains one of the few nations on the planet where its residents can succeed through their own ambition and hard work despite the circumstances of their birth. And that we continue the effort to fight prejudice and ensure opportunity for all.
Fly your flag Wednesday and Monday, and fly it proudly. We too often become occupied in pointing out the differences among us and forget to celebrate the things that make our nation great.
