Vermilion County residents who find themselves homeless, either temporarily or on a more long-term basis, face few options.
The privately run shelters in Danville offer limited capacity, and often are full. Social service agencies that can help with short-term housing operate with limited funding, and often are forced to turn people away.
That leaves residents who have no place to stay with few choices. They can try to find friends or family willing to help, they can sleep on the streets somewhere they think might be safe or they can move, uprooting everything to head to another community.
All of those options offer only a temporary fix to the problem of homelessness in Vermilion County.
A nearby community, however, plans to initiate a program designed to not only provide shelter for those most in need but to also help residents who find themselves in such dire circumstances opportunities to improve their situations.
The city of Urbana, along with Carle Foundation Hospital and Champaign County Health Care Consumers, will work with the University of Illinois Grainger College of Engineering to construct 30 tiny houses on 6 acres of farmland, according to information in The (Champaign) News-Gazette. City officials agreed to spend $875,000, with Carle and Health Care Consumers adding $1 million each to the project. Officials expect the state to add funds as the project progresses.
The intent of Hope Village, as the project will be named, is to create permanent transitional housing for “medically fragile and chronically homeless” residents. The 400-square-foot houses will include a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living area, and will be located within a gated and supervised community. A community center also is part of the plan, allowing residents to access social services, health care, counseling, office space and recreation as needed. Community gardens also will be available.
Supporters hope the project will help those in need of the support necessary to break the cycle of poverty. The housing will offer an alternative to local overnight shelters and help serve as a bridge into other housing. These houses will not be just a temporary reprieve for those who are homeless. Residents will be able to stay as long as they want. Those with the ability to pay rent and utilities based on income will do so, but those without income will be accepted as well.
The plan not only puts dollars toward creating a long-term solution to homelessness, but with the support of services planned for Hope Village, officials also expect to see a reduction in demand for such things as emergency room care.
Forging partnerships with local agencies also allows Urbana officials to stretch city dollars in an effort to reach a larger solution. Instead of spending big bucks on physical projects, they decided to invest in their community’s people.
It’s an innovative way to serve the public and reduce demand for critical services at the same time.
If Hope Village works as anticipated, it’s sure to serve as a model for other communities, especially those with limited shelter space such as Danville and Vermilion County.
Local officials should keep a close eye on Urbana’s effort. Hope Village is expected to open some time next year. If it proves to be successful, a similar effort could be organized here. There’s no better use of tax dollars than to give residents the opportunity to improve their lives.
