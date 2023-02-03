Danville area residents can look forward to a busy spring with the openings of several long-anticipated construction projects and other special events.
The opening of the Golden Nugget Casino and Carle’s huge medical complex, along with Christie Clinic’s new building, has generated the most interest.
Other events such as the ceremony to rename the Vermilion County Administration Building in honor of one-time Danville congressman and Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Joseph Cannon and the annual National Junior College Athletic Association’s Men’s Division II Basketball Tournament at Danville Area Community College will attract visitors to the community as well.
Everyone in the Danville, from elected officials to residents in every neighborhood, should be thinking of ways to make the city look better for those who will be coming to visit. No one wants a visitor’s first sight of Danville to be litter along streets lined with raggedy properties.
Keep Vermilion County Beautiful, members of civic groups and those who participate in neighborhood associations can make plans to help their part of the community look better.
The end of winter always reveals the debris winter leaves behind despite the best efforts of everyone to keep things looking good. Simple projects such as picking up trash along city streets can make big difference in an area’s appearance.
Larger efforts could include designating clean-up days for certain neighborhoods with the city offering to lend a hand in hauling away debris.
Large, easy to read signs posted in prominent areas could be another way to help the city be a bit more friendly for visitors.
The community will want to look as good as it can for the many people who might be making their first visit to Danville to explore one of the new attractions or to participate in one of the community’s special events.
First impressions do mean a lot, especially in these days of instant reviews via social media.
Making just a bit of an extra effort in the weeks ahead will not only clear away the remnants winter leaves behind, but will put a fresher face on the community as a whole. That’s something everyone, visitor or resident, will appreciate.
