Danville City Council members recently learned proposed improvements to Garfield Park’s swimming pool might end up costing more than estimated — or the project will need to be significantly modified.
Council members earmarked almost $10 million of the $24.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to refurbish the pool. The money comes from the federal government as part of its COVID relief efforts. The pool project is part of a larger plan for Garfield Park with a total price tag of more than $12 million.
When city officials recently opened bids for the work, the bids exceeded estimates. Only officials know how much more, since they did not release bid documents. City Engineer Sam Cole said his department is “evaluating the project and bids for the best way to move forward …”
The situation gives council members an opportunity to push pause on the plan and reconsider whether they want to spend about half of the city’s ARPA funds on facilities that will be used about four months out of the year.
No question Garfield’s pool is important. It provides the only public swimming facility in the city. But does the work to keep it open need to be so expensive? And are there other areas where the funds could make a greater difference?
For example, Decatur received $33.8 million in ARPA dollars. Its city council set aside $16.8 million for infrastructure improvements; $3.4 million for public safety; $1.3 million for miscellaneous programs; and $12.3 million for neighborhood revitalization, including assistance for residents to pay rent and/or utility bills. Decatur council members have spent $1 million in the past year to help residents pay rent and utilities.
“Neighborhood revitalization in the city’s urban core is the city council’s top priority,” Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said on her city’s website, “and it’s necessary to remove decay in older neighborhoods to provide better housing for current residents — and for new residents coming to Decatur to take new jobs …”
Other than the Garfield Park project, Danville council members decided to spend $8.3 million on infrastructure projects, many of them stormwater abatement efforts that are definitely needed. Another $1.7 million will buy an aerial fire truck. Some funds also were expected to go toward the costs of demolishing Bresee Tower and the adjacent Courthouse Annex.
If the Garfield project is going to cost more than expected, maybe council members should reconsider. Some of the work at Garfield has started. The city bought several houses and buildings at Griffin and Fairchild streets and is demolishing them to create a clear view of the park. Other money had been tagged for playground equipment and other items.
Many Danville residents continue to feel the effects of the COVID pandemic. Some lost jobs due to illness, and face difficulties finding another. The higher cost of utilities creates a pinch for many families, especially elderly residents.
Would ARPA funds be better used to help families back onto their financial feet? Would the dollars mean more to the community in the long run if they were used to clear away dilapidated housing and possibly pay for renovations or even new construction as in Decatur?
City officials are unlikely to have a chunk of cash like the ARPA funds at their disposal again. With the pool project possibly costing more than originally expected, council members have another opportunity to be sure those dollars benefit the community in the best possible way.
