Today marks another Small Business Saturday, and it gives area residents an opportunity to show how much they appreciate local businesses.
As the name implies, Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to spend their money in local shops. With trucks zipping along city streets delivering boxes from online stores, the day helps remind everyone about how valuable local stores are to our communities.
For every $1 spent in a local business, experts say 67 cents of it stays local. That money not only creates jobs and helps pay salaries for workers and business owners, it adds to the quality of life in many ways.
Local businesses support such things as youth sports leagues, arts organizations such as DLO Musical Theatre, Red Mask Players, the Danville Symphony Orchestra and many others.
Local business owners also help organizations such as the United Way of Danville Area, the Festival of Trees, local festivals and fairs, and special events such as the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Men’s National Basketball Tournament at Danville Area Community College.
The dollars spent in local stores also help employees and owners pay local taxes, which spreads the fiscal burden over more people, according to a study by Michigan State University. That lessens the demand for tax dollars on everyone else.
Those tax dollars also allow local government to invest in such things as streets and clearing away blight.
Shopping locally saves time. Customers don’t have to wait even a day to take home their purchase. According to experts, buyers from local businesses also help the environment because fewer of those delivery vehicles will be rolling around emitting toxic fumes.
Local shops also offer shoppers a wide variety of unique items that their big box competitors don’t stock. A trip through Danville’s downtown illustrates the kind of special places people can visit to find just the right holiday gift for that special someone.
And customer service usually is more effective when the customer and the store employee are face to face instead of communicating via email or by phone.
Spending even a few dollars on Small Business Saturday can go a long way in supporting local businesses. Instead of doing any online shopping today, head out and visit some of the area’s great small businesses. They will appreciate your business, and you will appreciate the wonderful things they have to offer.
