PERRYSVILLE, Ind. - Harold D. Miller, 88, of rural Perrysville, passed away at 12:42 a.m. CDT Monday, June 8, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. He was born on May 17, 1932 in Oakwood, Illinois the son of the late Cecil and Glee (Walton) Miller. Harold married Ellen K. Ho…