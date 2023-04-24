Many Vermilion County parents know about Project Success. The after-school program serves about 1,300 students in local schools, providing after-school assistance with studies and offering activities.
Project Success sites provide parents a place where their children will be supervised until the work day ends.
Now all of that after-school help and care is being threatened by an accounting error by a state agency.
Project Success funds much of its efforts through grants, and the Illinois State Board of Education serves as administrator for large federal grants. But a mistake at the state level probably will cost six full-time jobs, as many as 50 part-time jobs and major disappointment to 500 students and their families.
Grants were expected to be renewed in June for Project Success sites at Westville’s Judith Giacoma Elementary School, Pine Crest Elementary and Mary Miller Junior High in Georgetown, and Oakwood’s elementary, junior high and high schools. But the state recently notified local officials the renewal would not happen.
“They said they over-allocated and made an improper financial forecast,” Lucas Seilhymer, Project Success CEO, told the Commercial-News last week.
That means programs in those schools will close in August.
Seilhymer said the organization also is concerned about another round of grants due to be renewed in 2024.
A group from Project Success headed to Springfield last week in an effort to ask for state funding to cover the federal shortfall. They spoke with lawmakers, including state Rep. Mike Marron and state Rep. Adam Niemerg, whose districts includes parts of Vermilion County.
Illinois lawmakers continue work on the state’s next budget, which must be approved by the end of May. Supporters of Project Success hope to persuade the state to fund the program, which helps at-risk students improve in the classroom.
With millions spent each year by the state on “special projects” put forward by lawmakers, it makes sense for programs with such positive outcomes such as Project Success to receive funds before pet projects. But representatives of special interests already are lined up to ensure they receive a slice of the state’s fiscal pie.
Sometimes the voices of children in need become lost amid the political games going on in Springfield. This should not be one of those times. The need is clear. The positive results are obvious. The money is available. Illinois legislators should allocate the funding necessary to allow Project Success and similar programs to improve the future of children.
Vermilion County residents should take a minute to call, write or email their state legislators and encourage them to support funding for Project Success.
