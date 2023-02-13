Danville Area Community College recently expanded its educational partnership with the Danville Correctional Center to the benefit of the inmates and the community alike.
DACC already offered classes in constriction and automotive skills to those incarcerated at the prison, along with classes that prepared the men for rejoining everyday society outside of the prison’s walls.
Officials recently announced the addition of another grant-funded program in mechatronics, which will teach qualified inmates how to install, analyze and repair mechanical and control systems and machinery often used in robotic processes becoming more common in manufacturing.
The program was designed by Terri Cummings, DACC’s dean of business and technology; McKenna Allison, one of DACC’s managers for education programs at the prison; and Shane Moncrief, who will serve as instructor.
The program requires inmates to attend classes 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Eleven students began their work in the program last month. They must successfully complete a number of courses in order to earn certification in the field.
Participants learn not only the technical skills for the job, but the other factors that build into success, such as showing up for work every day.
Prospective students must reach a certain standard on education assessments and earn a GED to qualify for the classes. They also receive day-to-day good time credit that could shorten their sentences for attending classes.
Successful students will likely find a job market eager to find people with their skills. More and more industries are turning to automation in these times of labor shortages to help them continue production and reduce their costs. The new class at the correctional center is designed to turn out qualified trainees.
“A lot of our guys, we’re giving them the skills to be successful and get industry skills and all that,” Allison said in a Commercial-News story last week, “but they’re also getting the critical thinking skills, they’re getting the social skills. They’re stuck working with people they probably don’t like, but now they’re getting the opportunity to learn how to maneuver through those situations to be successful and kind of change some of their tendencies. …”
Prisons ideally have two goals: to punish and to rehabilitate. Simply sticking a person in a cell for years then turning him or her out on the street is a sure recipe for failure. Punishment alone won’t change a thing.
Programs such as the ones DACC operates in cooperation with the prison gives inmates the tools they need to change their lives. All they need to do is take advantage of the opportunity. That’s a result that creates a win for the inmates, a win for DACC, a win for the state and a win for the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.