Members of Vermilion County’s Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee will meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 (Thursday) on the second floor of the county administration building, 201 N. Vermilion St., in Danville. The committee’s mission takes on added importance in the aftermath of train derailments in Ohio and Michigan that threatened nearby residents.
The primary focus of committee members will be to develop response plans for natural disasters, such as floods, blizzards or tornadoes, according to Russell Rudd, director of the Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency.
However, with the number of trains and trucks traveling through Danville and Vermilion County daily, part of the plan should include an update to the response to a potentially deadly spill of hazardous material from a train derailment or a tanker-truck crash on Interstate 74.
Committee members represent not only county representatives, but also those from towns, education, health care, technology and others. Other representatives should be considered, if they haven’t been already, such as those from the Red Cross, local service agencies and local news media. Should some sort of disaster occur, all possible sources of assistance should be included in the plan, along with a way to provide accurate and timely information to residents.
The Feb. 23 meeting will mark the beginning of several months of discussion about how to protect residents should disaster strike, and how to remedy any potential long-term threat from such an incident. Ohio residents already are complaining about a lack of answers following the derailment and mitigation efforts that eventually sent fire and clouds of smoke into the air and dumped hazardous material into local streams.
A source of accurate data after such incidents not only can save lives by providing residents with information they can use to protect themselves and limit damage. It also can stop the inevitable spread of rumors and false conspiracy theories that can cost lives.
Organizing countywide practice sessions — with residents informed about their role in such an event — also remains an important part of the effort, just as it has in the past. A response plan, no matter how well crafted it might be, does no one any good if it just sits on a shelf until a crisis occurs.
Hazardous material spills such as the one in the Ohio train derailment are rare — but they can happen. It’s good to see local emergency officials continue to work to ensure their response will be timely and effective.
