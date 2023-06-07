For the first in more than 20 years, Tilton residents welcomed new leadership in the village just south of Danville.
Dave Phillips, who held the mayor’s title for 22 years, decided recently to step down. Longtime board member Bill Wear was sworn in as part-time mayor to take his place.
In addition, Tiffany “Jones” McClellan also picked up the reins as village administrator. She has served as village treasurer for the past 15 years. She also brings a long family history of service to the community. Her father, Richard Jones, worked as village treasurer for 26 years and her grandfather, Herschel Jones, filled the mayor’s post before Phillips took over.
Tilton enjoyed considerable growth during the past two decades, thanks in large part to the efforts of Phillips, board members and other village officials.
Some might remember when a grocery store closed on the site where County Market now does business. Some surely thought that was the beginning of the end for Tilton’s retail dreams.
Instead, the shopping center is full around County Market. Retails offerings bloomed along both sides of Georgetown Road, bringing even more traffic — and revenue — to Tilton. That additional income has allowed the village to increase its police force as well as take on other projects.
More income is expected from the cannabis dispensary under construction on the community’s south side.
McClellan said in a recent Commercial-News story that officials continue to develop plans for more businesses. Officials hope to acquire land just south of Interstate 74 that once was used for access ramps to Georgetown Road.
She said developers are interested in the sites, and officials hope to see more retail offerings constructed there soon.
Phillips deserves much credit for pushing and pulling Tilton to the place it is today. His efforts sometimes conflicted with the plans of the city of Danville — adjacent to the village’s north side. He continued to work for his constituents despite the challenges in the community’s way, and the results of those efforts are evident to anyone who travels along Georgetown Road.
Such results do not come about by chance. They require many hours of commitment and dedication, which Phillips and other village officials provided.
We join in many others in wishing continued success to Wear and McClellan, and in thanking Phillips for his efforts on the behalf of Tilton’s residents. It would have been easy just to take it easy and let things come as they may. Instead, he put in countless hours to make his village a better place.
His work will continue to pay dividends for them for years to come.
