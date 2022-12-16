What would the reaction be if a storm hit Illinois, leaving 56 people dead, more than 1,500 in the hospital and another 21,400 or so affected in some way?
Think it would be the top headline in every newspaper and the first story on every newscast. Probably so.
But those numbers don’t reflect damage from the weather.
Those are the statistics listed Dec. 2-9 by the Illinois Department of Public Health in its report on COVID-19.
And Vermilion County finds itself right in the thick of an upsurge in the virus.
Eavesdrop on just about any conversation locally and amid the coughing and sneezing the topic is likely to be about illness — COVID-19, the flu, the RSV infection hitting so many children or an unnamed virus that appears to be sending dozens of people to area walk-in clinics and doctors’ offices.
Part of the reason is that IDPH listed Vermilion, Champaign and Edgar counties among the 29 Illinois counties at a high level of COVID-19 infections.
That means we all should be taking precautions to protect ourselves and to protect others from infection:
• Break out the masks again.
• Wash your hands thoroughly and often.
• Keep your distance from others.
• Stay home if you’re sick.
• And don’t forget to get your vaccines and boosters.
COVID-19 and its variants continue to kill large numbers of Americans.
The New York Times reported 1,500 people died from the virus on Dec. 8 alone, with a seven-day average of 505 deaths per day.
Those numbers aren’t fiction. They’re not fabricated to benefit some political cause or another. They are the sad reality of the U.S. today.
The world will mark the third anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. The virus has claimed 6.6 million lives since its start, according to the World Health Organization, with more than 1 million of them recorded in the United States.
Like any virus, COVID changes. Once scientists figure out one variant, another version of the virus can ravage countries again.
People can’t assume they are immune or no longer need to be careful.
With family gatherings coming up during the holidays, be smart. Protect yourself and those around you.
Yes, it’s annoying to carry a mask and wear it.
But being annoyed is better than finding yourself in a hospital struggling to breathe or becoming part of those statistics on fatalities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.