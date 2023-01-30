Students at Danville High School can now take advantage of a much more convenient source for health care.
All they have to do is look in the basement.
Danville School District 118 officials announced the Southern Illinois Healthcare clinic opened Monday for students in the basement at the high school.
The facility includes a reception area and three exam rooms, and offers students an easy way to be checked out by a health care professional.
The project came about through efforts of Step Up Vermilion County, an independent non-profit organization focused on addressing critical issues in the community, including parenting and families, substance abuse and mental health. The initial announcement came in 2021.
The clinic will be open to students only, at least at first.
Charges will be based on a sliding scale determined by the student’s family income, and families do not need health insurance for their students to make use of the facility.
The clinic will be an easy way for students to be checked for COVID, colds, coughs and other minor ailments without missing classes.
The clinic also will be able to advise students with more serious ailments to seek help from other local health care providers.
The facility also will serve as a resource for mental health care, providing a significant asset for the school. Finding enough qualified mental health professionals has been a challenge for local schools.
Southern Illinois Healthcare also plans to open a community clinic, according to the 2021 announcement, although no set date has been announced for that project. Initial plans called for that clinic to be located on the site of the former St. Elizabeth Hospital on Sager Street.
The partnership among Southern Illinois Healthcare, District 118 school and the Step Up initiative deserves a round of applause from the community for its success in opening the clinic.
Education remains the primary factor for today’s students becoming successful adults.
Efforts such as the clinic, designed to help the students stay in class, should pay long-term benefits for Danville High School students and their families.
