One of the topics Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker touched on last week during his annual budget message regarded more funding to help homeless residents. Most area service agencies can testify the need for such funding is critical.
Danville and Vermilion County lack adequate resources to assist all but a few people who find themselves without a place to stay.
Homeless can take several forms. Disasters such as fires can force people from their homes. In some cases, the breakup of relationships can push people out of their homes, leaving them looking for short-term housing until they can get their financial feet under themselves again.
Families frequently face eviction, often because of job loss. That’s why the COVID-19 emergency assistance programs included moratoriums on evictions. The end of those protections did not mean the end of illness, however. Workers still in their probationary periods particularly face problems if they become ill.
Still others simply choose life on the streets, looking for shelter only when the weather or other circumstances prompt them to do so.
In Danville, those finding themselves homeless will find limited resources for assistance.
Crosspoint at the Y offers temporary housing for women and children, mainly those who suffer from domestic abuse. The Danville Rescue Mission can house men, and its subsidiary, Day Spring, does the same for a small number of women and children. The Dwelling Place at First Presbyterian Church operates Immanuel’s House, which provides transitional housing for families with children, and The Salvation Army can arrange for brief stays in local motels when resources are available.
Pritzker’s proposal would earmark an additional $50 million in state funds for prevention, help during a crisis and for more housing units. If the Legislature approves the governor’s proposal, it would mean a historically high level of funding to battle the issue of homelessness.
The state began a concerted effort to tackle homelessness in 2021 with the formation of a task force within the Illinois Department of Human Services. Its goal is “functional zero homelessness,” an ideal target but, practically, one that will be difficult to hit.
As rent costs continue to increase, as employers use part-time workers to help cut costs and as people struggle to make ends meet, the problem of homelessness will continue to grow. The voices of the homeless often go unheard in Springfield, lost among the efforts to direct tax dollars to special projects lawmakers promise to constituents or the rhetoric of legislators jockeying for political power.
More money will help, but it needs to be spent in ways designed to end temporary assistance and move people into long-term solutions. A source of dedicated income — from gambling revenue, for example — would protect dollars designated to fight homelessness from the day-to-day political battles in Springfield.
Homelessness is a problem many won’t think about until it happens to someone they know. Pritzker’s proposal, if approved, will help, but it won’t be a final solution. Local agencies can tell you the problem continues to grow, whether area residents — and the lawmakers who represent them — fail to recognize the need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.