With the dark days of Covid well behind us — at least for now — folks are enjoying being able to get out and about and roam the countryside in search of places to go and things to do. And the repressed travelers aren’t just aiming themselves and their families to exotic places around the globe. They are finding enjoyment in simpler pursuits that are closer to home.
The Danville Area Visitors Bureau has seen this phenomenon unfold right before its eyes. The organization announced late last week that tourism in Danville and Vermilion County exploded in 2022, generating a direct local economic impact of $129.5 million. That figure represents an 18.4 % increase over 2021.
Local residents may not always recognize tourism for the economic driver that it is. That’s understandable. Like other rural areas throughout the Midwest, there is often no specific place that draws visitors and tourists in huge numbers. But that doesn’t mean the impact of tourism isn’t real or significant.
According to tourism officials, the 2022 boost in tourism contributed $4.3 million in local tax venue and supported 784 jobs that added a direct labor income of $26.6 million. In all, total tourism employment came in at 1,188, with a total labor income at $45.7 million, with local tax income at $6.7 million.
Jeanie Cooke, executive director of the Danville Area Visitors Bureau, said tourism continues to provide a steady source of income the city and county. “This fiscal year we have seen significant increases in every category, coming off of Covid-19 years,” she said.
Vermilion County expects to see tourism numbers increase in coming years with the presence of the Golden Nugget Danville Casino, which opened in late spring. The casino and related businesses will act as a tourism draw, providing jobs and direct funding to government and nonprofit entities. How well the gaming operation performs financially remains to be seen, but the potential for success is great, and Danville has every reason to embrace and promote it aggressively.
Anything that will raise the profile of a community and state in a positive way is a plus. When it comes to tourism, Danville and Vermilion County are certainly doing their part.
