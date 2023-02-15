Members of the Illinois Legislature recently heard a proposal for the state to pay low-income families a regular stipend to buy diapers. The measure now sits in committee, but its sponsors plan to bring it forward during the next session.
Anyone who has cared for infants knows the number of diapers required can be staggering — and many families have more than one child wearing diapers.
The proposal would pay families with incomes below 100 percent of the federal poverty level a stipend — the Senate version calls for $70 a month and the House version limits the amount to $30 a month — to help ease the cost of raising a child. The federal poverty level for a family of four is $30,000 a year, or about $2,500 a month.
There’s no doubt families in need would welcome the help, but just the idea of such a proposal should serve as an early warning for lawmakers that many Illinois families struggle just to make ends meet week to week.
Job opportunities did expand with the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic, but factors other than opportunity play a role in families’ welfare.
One of the most significant issues facing families now is finding child care and being able to afford that child care if they find it. If a job doesn’t pay enough to cover the cost of child care, parents aren’t going to accept it. Part-time positions don’t pay enough, even if child care can be arranged.
Low-income families also struggle with the recent increases in gasoline, with big jumps in their heating bills and in rent. Inflation hits these families the hardest, leaving them struggling just to secure the basics of everyday life — such as diapers.
Some members of the Legislature balked at the proposal for diapers, suggesting a tax cut for families instead. Many low-income families, however, don’t pay income taxes. Also, such a tax cut would come in one check instead of the month-to-month payment in the proposal, leaving families without assistance throughout the year.
The proposal remains a long way from passage. Opponents voiced legitimate concerns about how the state might pay for the stipend, although it seems that a Legislature that can find the funds to vote itself pay raises on a regular basis should be able to find the money to help low-income families buy diapers.
The safety net designed to support families and protect children and senior citizens in Illinois is beginning to shred due to demand for assistance. Lawmakers should take a long look at other ways in addition to diapers to help residents when the next session begins.
