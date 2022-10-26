Illinois recently added to its reputation as a state where public officials can be persuaded to vote certain ways through “gifts” when AT&T agreed to pay a $23 million fine for allegedly using bribes to win favorable legislation.
The company’s ex-president faces charges, and the federal investigation also includes the role former Speaker of the Illinois House Michael Madigan and his associate Michael McClain might have had in dealing with AT&T.
Madigan already awaits trial on charges that he received bribes from utility Commonwealth Edison is an effort to secure beneficial legislation for that company.
Madigan’s record does not stand alone. Subtracting the two most recent Illinois governors — Republican Bruce Rauner and incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker — Illinois residents watched as four of the previous eight governors headed to prison on corruption charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Illinois ranked second on a per capita basis 1976-2019 for public corruption.
That’s hardly a mark of which anyone in the state should be proud.
Lots of people talk about passing stronger ethics and disclosure laws in an effort to reduce the number of public corruption cases in Illinois, but the people who would be directly covered by those tougher standards — state lawmakers — are the same people who must pass new laws. So despite the rather lengthy list of corruption cases, change has been slow.
The most recent effort to improve the public’s perception of Illinois officials provides an example.
The Legislature passed a reform package last year, and Gov. Pritzker signed it into law. It requires lobbyists to register and to make more disclosures than in the past to improve transparency in government. It also requires lobbyists to go through ethics training and sexual harassment training, and requires registration of all consultants used by lobbyists.
However, instead of banning lawmakers from ever working as lobbyists, the new law imposes a six-month waiting period before an official can become a lobbyist. And that provision kicks in in 2023 for new legislators elected in November’s voting.
Why not just ban lawmakers from ever working as a lobbyist or consultant? That would prevent former lawmakers and officials from cashing in on the contacts they had when they were supposed to be serving the public.
The new law certainly stands as a better standard than what Illinois had before, which allowed officials to leave their seats in the Legislature and become a lobbyist the next day. But it still falls short of what’s needed to restore the public’s faith in their state elected officials. The people of Illinois deserve better.
