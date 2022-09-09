By early spring, a committee of Vermilion County folks hope to persuade local officials to rename the Vermilion County Administration Building — known to many as the former federal courthouse in downtown Danville — after U.S. Rep. Joseph Cannon.
Cannon, who represented Danville in Congress from 1872 to 1923, served as the second-longest stint as a Republican Speaker of the U.S. House from 1903-1911. He is considered to be one of the most powerful Speakers in U.S. history, and has a congressional office building named after him in Washington, D.C.
Danville has a park named in his honor, a small spot on North Jackson Street that includes a tennis court and some green space, and until recently had an elementary school named after him as well.
With the demolition of the Cannon Elementary building, a towering figure in national history has a rather small public presence in the community he called home for decades.
A local committee formed recently in an effort to change that, and they found an excellent link to history as a way to promote the effort.
March 2023 will mark the 100th anniversary of the first publication of Time magazine, and that first cover carried a portrait of Cannon.
Committee members, who include local public officials, representatives from the Vermilion County Historical Museum and other interested individuals, have started a petition drive to gather support to rename the county building. Those interested can visit jorcannonvermilion.com to add their name to the list.
Sue Richter, director of the county museum, will oversee the development of informational displays about Cannon’s life. The displays will be placed in the main hall of the building — a building Cannon helped bring to Danville in 1911. The interior of the building is one of the most beautiful of any structure in the area.
With the displays, the building is sure to serve as a tourist attraction to downtown, along with the nearby Vermilion Wear Museum and Fischer Theatre.
If all goes as planned, the committee will sponsor a celebration in March to commemorate the name change and to honor Cannon’s legacy.
“‘Uncle Joe’ Cannon was one of the most powerful, influential and longest-serving speakers of the U.S. House of Representatives in the history of the United States,” state Rep. Mike Marron, a member of the committee, said in a news release. “And he is undoubtedly the most significant historical figure to come from the city of Danville, Illinois. “Being the home of speaker Cannon is a source of pride for Danville and Vermilion County, and it’s something we need to celebrate.” he added.
The effort to rename the county administration building after former U.S. House Speaker Joseph Cannon deserves everyone’s support. It’s a chance for Vermilion County to reconnect with its rich historical legacy as well as create a new attraction for today’s residents. It’s an honor deserved and one long past due.
