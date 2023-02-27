Every student deserves support so that he or she can succeed in school. Education grows year after year in importance as a factor in how adults can find and keep good jobs. Knowledge, and the ability to learn quickly, has replaced muscle as an important factor for today’s employees.
Many schools face financial issues that prevent hiring the additional aides and assistants necessary to help every student learn to the best of his or her ability. At the same time, class sizes still grow, which causes some students to fall behind.
Many parents assist their children with lessons, helping them better understand the material. Sadly, however, not every student enjoys that assistance. In some families, education often is ignored — even ridiculed — and children can fall so far behind they just give up.
Luckily, Vermilion County students can take advantage of help offered by organizations such as Project Success.
Project Success of Vermilion County schedules after-school sessions Monday-Thursday for students at 22 local schools, including Danville High School. The districts that do not participate in the program are Bismarck-Henning, Armstrong-Potomac and Rossville.
The program is open to anyone in kindergarten through 12th grade. About 750 students participate each week in activities and receive assistance with their school work. Central Christian Church in Danville also shares its facilities with the program.
The organization also organizes a gift drive for its participants during the holidays. Last year, 265 families enjoyed a brighter Christmas thanks to those efforts.
While most of the program receives funding through grants, that money cannot be used for all expenses. Other funding must be found for the emergency clothing, food and family assistance Project Success offers its participants.
With that in mind — and hoping to cash in on local interest surrounding the opening of the Golden Nugget Casino this spring — the organization has scheduled a Casino Night fundraiser for 6-10 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Danville Country Club. Tickets are $75 each or $125 per couple, and can be reserved by calling 217-446-3200. A limited number of tickets might be available at the door.
In addition to traditional casino games, participants will be treated to appetizers, a cash bar and will be eligible to win a variety of donated prizes that include trips and other special items. A disc jockey will entertain throughout the evening.
The funds raised by this even will help Project Success expand the assistance it offers to local students.
Helping those students can establish a love of learning throughout their years in school. The program can help students stay out of trouble and provide positive experiences for children who might not enjoy many in their lives.
Supporting such efforts appears to be a pretty safe bet to improve our community’s future.
