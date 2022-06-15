Dads across the country will open presents from their offspring on Sunday, a day set aside to honor fathers and the role they play in children’s lives.
Father’s Day can be traced back to Spokane, Wash., in 1910, a holiday created in response — no surprise — to the success of Mother’s Day. During the past 112 years, countless ties, coffee mugs with “World’s Best Dad,” and other special gifts are handed out in an effort to show appreciation.
Despite the depiction of fathers as clueless buffoons in much of today’s entertainment, the role men play in the lives of children ripples across generations. Sigmund Freud once said any child’s strongest need was a father’s protection. The absence of such protection and direction can lead to a variety of problems in a child’s life, problems that can stretch into his or her adulthood.
Fathers come in all shapes and sizes. Some are connected by biology, others are not. Some live with their children, while others must contribute from afar.
The one common factor in fathers is that they put the needs of the children in their lives before their own. Many men work long and hard to provide for their children. They participate in activities at school and church. They offer advice, direction and, when necessary, the discipline necessary for children to grow into successful adults.
For men who have no biological children of their own, there are many local opportunities to help influence a child’s life.
Foster parents give of themselves 24/7 in an effort to help children in difficult circumstances. They provide stability and help create trust. They provide examples of what strong parents can be when biological parents face difficulties that make it impossible for them to do so themselves.
The Vermilion County Court Appointed Special Advocates — CASA — welcomes adult volunteers who serve as a child’s advocate in the court system. Children can become lost in the legal system. CASA volunteers stand with the child to be sure his or her interests are heard.
Organizations such as Project Success, Big Brothers Big Sisters and mentors in schools all use adult men in a variety of roles o help children grow and overcome obstacles in their lives. A few hours spent with a child every week can yield incredible dividends years down the road.
Legislators at all levels should consider changes that make absent fathers more responsible for their children. Every child deserves a decent place to live and enough food to eat. A child’s welfare should be the first priority, not an afterthought.
“Any fool can have a child,” former President Barack Obama once said. “That doesn’t make you a father. It’s the courage to raise a child that makes you a father.”
So to all of you who have shown the courage to help raise the children in your life — whether connected by biology or not — enjoy your special day. Few of you hear it every day, but you should. Your efforts are important and are appreciated by many.
