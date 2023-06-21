One of Vermilion County’s favorite summer events will fill Danville’s Lincoln Park on Saturday and Sunday when Arts in the Park fills the space will all sorts of wonders.
Started in 1989 through the efforts of the Danville Art League ad Danville Symphony, Arts in the Park features a variety of attractions.
About 20 artists will offer their work to visitors 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. The roster includes visual artists, photography, metal artists, pottery, woodworking, textiles, jewelry, work in glass, furniture and natural products. The tall oaks at Lincoln Park will provide plenty of shade, but the artists also will use awnings for their displays.
Sidewalk Chalk Contests will be 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. Families can bring their own chalk or use supplies provided.
The Children’s Art Tent will offer activities to the younger crowd 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. A car show also will run during the event, and several concession trucks will be on hand.
The main attraction for Arts in the Park is the opportunity for local performers and organizations to show off their skills on the park’s band shell. Some seating is available, but visitors can bring their own lawn chairs.
This year’s entertainment lineup includes local dance companies as well as Landon Frazier, Doc Ashton & the Root Canals, the Danville Barbershop Chorus, Sweet Adelines. Danville Gospel Choir, Broadway Bound, Red Mask Children’s Performers, DLO Musical Theatre, Wabash Valley Area Band and Danville Municipal Band. Those interested can visit Arts in the Park’s Facebook page for a detailed schedule or visit the festival’s website: https://www.danvilleilaitp.org
The annual event showcases the strong arts community within Vermilion County. The festival’s volunteer organizers spend long hours putting together each year’s event. With the county’s ties to nationally known entertainers, the festival gives the next generation of performers an opportunity to take to the stage.
Few communities of similar size include a professional symphony, a half dozen or so theater companies, dance companies, musical groups for all ages and strong visual arts organizations.
Admission to the grounds is free, as are all of the events on the Lincoln Park stage.
Thanks to support from a number of sponsors, corporate as well as individuals, Arts in the Park offers area residents a unique and entertaining way to enjoy the last weekend in June. Don’t miss the chance to see how the arts continue to grow and prosper in Vermilion County.
