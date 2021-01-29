Danville’s Bresee Tower has stood tall and proud over the city for more than 100 years. It’s understandable that residents would hold a special place in their thoughts for the iconic image of the 12-story structure. It undoubtedly reminds many people of where they are and what their community means to them.
Other communities feel similar attachments to landmarks that have seemingly always existed. Bresee Tower is that landmark for the people of Danville and Vermilion County.
Unfortunately, buildings age, just as people do. The need that buildings such as Bresee Tower once fulfilled no longer exists. The structures fall into disrepair and deteriorate. Rather than being symbols of commerce and community, they become eyesores and hazards to public safety.
Bresee Tower has been endangered for years. Perhaps even decades. As distinctive as it is to Danville’s downtown and skyline, its usefulness has been in a state of constant decline.
There are good reasons to preserve old buildings. They represent important parts of local history. They provide a sense of place to all who live in the communities in which they sit.
Danville’s leaders have been patient with those trying to preserve and rehabilitate Bresee Tower. Studies have been done. Plans have been made. Ownership has changed hands.
Despite those efforts, nothing positive has happened. There have been no tenants for 15 years. Deterioration continues. Pieces of the structure have fallen to ground, endangering people and property below. A portion of Main Street near its intersection with Vermilion Street was closed because of safety concerns.
Recently, a media antenna was removed from the roof of the building, one of the last remaining uses of the high-rise structure. The activity, minor as it was, has prompted more discussion about Bresee’s future.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., in comments last week to the City Council, was blunt in his assessment.
“I think that unfortunately the time to save that building has gone,” Williams said. “It’s a ticking time bomb.”
It’s good that the city gave Bresee Tower a chance. At one time, it was worth saving, But the mayor is right. It’s time to take bold action and demolish the building.
The property on which the tower stands is valuable and could be a centerpiece for downtown redevelopment. The possibilities for its use are only limited by the imagination.
Williams has indicated he would like to make progress this year on having the building taken down. It will be an ambitious timetable, but a worthy goal.
The time has come for energy and resources to be devoted not to finding ways to rehabilitate the building, but to envision a future downtown without it.
Bresee Tower clearly has no productive future in downtown Danville. It’s time to bring it down.
