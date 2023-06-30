One hundred and eighty years ago today, the fight that preserved the United States began in a small Pennsylvania town of 2,500 people. Before it ended on July 3, 1863, the battle of Gettysburg ended any hopes the Confederate states had of creating their own nation.
A member of the 8th Illinois Cavalry, watching as Confederate soldiers marched toward the town, fired the first shot. It apparently missed. But by the time the two armies separated, more than 45,000 men in uniform — almost equal numbers from each side — were killed, wounded or missing.
Official reports put the carnage at 3,200 dead on the Union side and 3,900 killed among the Confederates. The battle also left an estimated 5,000 horses and mules dead as well. Before the Civil War was finished, more than 620,000 people had died. It’s difficult for us to imagine that kind of fighting today.
The men in federal blue fought for an idea — to preserve the Union — and to help free an estimated 3.5 million enslaved people in the Confederate states.
Some of today’s politicians want to hide parts of America’s history. But each piece of history helps, good and bad, explain conditions we experience today. Omitting accurate pieces of the story only creates questions about why we are what we are — and creates the possibility of repeating mistakes from the past.
Imagine if the Confederates had won at Gettysburg. Chances are good that President Abraham Lincoln would not have been elected to a second term and that a negotiated peace would have split the United States into two pieces — a populous, industrial north and an agrarian south where slavery would have continued.
It would have created two weak countries, allowing Great Britain to become the dominant nation for decades. That might well have led to different outcomes in World War I as well as World War II. The American West also could have become another battleground in the years that followed as both countries tried to expand.
It would have continued the stain of slavery, condemning thousands more African Americans to lives in chains. As much as the wounds of slavery still sting 180 years later, imagine the pain our split countries would have had to contend with if the practice had continued for decades.
The Union win at Gettysburg, couple with Gen. U.S. Grant’s success at Vicksburg at the same time, propelled the Union to a victory that preserved the United States.
The events in our history deserve to be taught to every American, not just so they can memorize dates and names, but to understand how the consequences of such events continue to ripple through our society.
Few people in 1863 gave much thought to all of that. Depending on their alliance, they either celebrated the Union victory or mourned the Confederate loss.
Abraham Lincoln, however, showed how his view of the conflict looked far beyond the hills of Gettysburg and deep into the future of the nation.
On Nov. 19, 1863, Lincoln stood in a new cemetery in Gettysburg to honor the soldiers buried there. The ceremony’s primary speaker already had shared his thoughts on the event for more than two hours. Lincoln’s remarks followed — few words spoken during a few minutes — and they underscore his commitment that government should serve the people, people who are created equal. They continue to present a challenge for all Americans today:
“It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that the nation shall, under God, have a new birth of freedom — and that the government of the people, by the people and for the people shall not perish from the earth.”
