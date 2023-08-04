Danville and Vermilion County have been in the mood to celebrate.
A week ago, the 125th anniversary of the Veterans Administration Hospital shined a bright light on the rich and valued history of one of the most important institutions this city has ever known. It was a celebration for the ages, which is appropriate considering just how long this venerable facility has graced the city’s near east side.
On Friday, the community was ready to kick up its heels again, this time for the official grand opening of the Golden Nugget Danville Casino, also on the city’s east side, although a few miles farther out from the VA. With the constant traffic of Interstate 74 coursing through the county a few hundred yards away, city, county and state leaders from public and private sectors gathered at the shiny new gaming parlor to join the casino’s ownership and staff to mark this milestone that has been a long time coming. Hopes are high that high volumes of traffic from the interstate will find its way to the Lynch Road exit ramp and to the brand new entrance to the casino grounds.
The folks at VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville had lots to celebrate on their institution’s notable anniversary. The Danville Branch of the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers opened in 1898 and is the 8th oldest VA facility. It has grown and expanded through the years of providing medical and health care services to U.S. military veterans. It bills itself as Danville’s largest employer.
With the VA hospital’s anniversary highlighting a longtime employer and community contributor, the casino’s grand opening gave Danville a chance to look ahead in anticipation of what this facility can add to the local economic landscape.
Not only will the casino produce tourism dollars for the area and provide several hundred jobs, its Host Community Agreement with Danville is already bringing funding for important services that will reverberate throughout the community. In March, the city received the first $1 million from Golden Nugget to be used for the city’s riverfront development near the Palmer Arena. The second $1 million check was presented Friday, with the recipient being the Boys & Girls Club of Danville. The last of the three $1 million donations will go to the city to address city buildings.
The casino developers have also made financial commitments to various others groups to serve an array of community needs.
Both of these local events were worthy of our attention because of what they represent to Danville’s past, present and future.
We congratulate the VA Illiana Health Care System for its longevity and continued presence in Danville. What it means to the community remains immeasurable.
And we also congratulate the Golden Nugget Danville Casino on its official opening. It promises to add much to the local economy and culture. We wish it the best of luck.
