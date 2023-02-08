Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy at times...rain and a few thunderstorms this morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 40. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.