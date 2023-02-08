Americans celebrate its presidents in February on Presidents Day, combining the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, two of its greatest leaders. For Illinois, and Vermilion County in particular, Lincoln’s actual birth date of Feb. 12 holds special meaning due to his long association with the community.
As the Vermilion County Museum’s Don Richter outlined in his Jan. 28 column in the Commercial-News, Lincoln practiced law in Danville from 1841 until elected president and headed to Washington, D.C., in 1860.
He and Ward Hill Lamon, who later went with Lincoln to the White House as his unofficial body guard, had a law office in Danville at 6 N. Vermilion St.
Lincoln argued as many as 200 cases in the county courthouse, which stood at the site of today’s Vermilion County Courthouse.
Many of those cases were heard by Judge David Davis, who also later helped Lincoln gain the Republican nomination for president and, eventually, the president’s job.
Signs of Lincoln’s connection with Danville can be found around the city through markers placed by the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter, the Vermilion County Museum and other Lincoln heritage groups. There’s also a mural on the rail bridge that spans Fairchild Street just east of Danville High School visible to westbound motorists.
The museum plans a full-blown birthday party 1:30-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the museum complex, 116 N. Gilbert St. Both the Museum Center and the Fithian House will be open for tours. Parking is available nearby.
When in Danville, Lincoln often stayed in the house of Dr. William H. Fithian. The two served in the Illinois Legislature together, both when the capital was in Vandalia and after it had moved to Springfield.
The house contains furnishings from the time period when the Fithians welcomed Lincoln as their guest.
There’s a story that Lincoln once spoke in 1858 to a crowd from a balcony on the south side when he was running for the U.S. Senate seat eventually won by Stephen Douglas.
In what has become a tradition, the museum invited area students to create birthday cards honoring Lincoln’s special day. Those cards will be on display during the open house, with winners announced at 3 p.m.
Visitors also will be able to enjoy a piece of birthday cake in honor of the 16th president’s 214th birthday.
For information on the day’s events, contact the museum at 217-442-2922.
The day offers residents a perfect opportunity to learn more about how Abraham Lincoln and Vermilion County are connected — and there will be cake!
