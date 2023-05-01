Local officials will honor an adopted son of Danville this weekend as they rename the Vermilion County administration building at 201 N. Vermilion St. in honor of Joseph G. Cannon.
Cannon began his career in the U.S. House in 1873 and served continuously until 1891. After a two-year break, he was again elected to Congress and served 1893-1913.
His final stint in the U.S. House came in 1915-1923, making him one of the longest serving members in history.
He was elected Speaker of the House in 1903, and ruled in that position until 1911. He earned the reputation as one of the most powerful Speakers in U.S. History.
House members still have their offices in the Cannon Office Building, named in his honor when it opened in 1908. That was the same year he received 58 votes for the Republican nomination for president, a designation that eventually went to William Howard Taft.
Cannon also was responsible for bringing what now is known as the Veterans Administration Illiana Health Care System, commonly known as the VA medical center. It continues to care for the men and women who once wore our nation’s uniform across central Illinois and west-central Indiana.
The Republican lawmaker was known for his legislative battles with President Theodore Roosevelt.
He moved to Danville in 1878, and stayed in the city after he decided not to run again for Congress. He died in 1926, and is buried in Spring Hill Cemetery.
Friday’s festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with the Danville Barbershop Chorus singing the national anthem. Scheduled speakers include former Congressman John Shimkus and local historian Timothy Smith. The first 500 of those attending the ceremonies will receive Chuckles candy, a confection once manufactured in Danville and said to be one of Cannon’s favorite treats.
The Vermilion Voles will play baseball under 1858 rules, and a car show also is scheduled for downtown.
The newly named Joseph G. Cannon Building will be open for tours.
On Saturday, activities will begin at 10 a.m. with the Do You Think You Know Joe? 5K Walk/Run that will start at Lincoln Park and end at The Vermilion County Museum, 116 N. Gilbert St.
The museum plans an open house 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday so visitors can view artifacts in the Cannon Room inside the Dr. William Fithian House in the museum complex.
The ceremonies will serve as a much more visible honor to Cannon and his role in American history, especially after Cannon Elementary School had to be demolished after being damaged in a flood.
A display regarding Cannon’s life is planned for the county building, which should serve as an attraction to downtown Danville along with the Vermilion County War Museum and Fischer Theatre.
Spend a few moments this weekend learning about one of Danville’s — and the nation’s — most effective lawmakers. And there’s sure to be some fun involved as well.
