Members of Danville’s Historic Preservation Commission plan to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in city hall to take a vote that could end the 104-year-old tale of Bresee Tower.
The 12-story stone-and-steel structure opened its doors in 1918, a showcase for local businesses. In its heyday, the building — with its beautiful marble and wood interior — housed a bank and other offices.
For the past 16 years, however, Bresee has stood empty, towering above the intersection of East Main and Vermilion streets. And the building was largely empty for years before the last tenant moved out.
Passing through a series of owners, little maintenance was performed on the structure. That allowed weather and time to begin deteriorating parts of the building. It was condemned as dangerous in November 2021, and city officials were forced to construct barriers along its Main Street side to protect passersby and traffic from chunks of material falling from the building.
Despite the efforts of several one-time owners, no substantial renovation has been made public since Bresee was closed.
City officials went to court earlier this year to gain title to the property. During that process, a study conducted estimated renovation costs at just more $11 million. That cost does not include any work on the Vermilion County Courthouse Annex, which is connected to the Bresee. County officials moved out of that building several ago to the Vermilion County Administration Building farther north on Vermilion Street.
Every time the proposal to demolish the Bresee surfaces, advocates for its preservation step up to express their opinions. It’s easy to see why they would want to keep the structure. It was a beautiful place, and it serves as a landmark for downtown Danville.
Even if the preservation advocates could come up with the $11 million to restore Bresee — and the bill likely would be more by the time the work was finished — funds will be needed to maintain it in the future.
Business has changed, and with the amount of available space already existing in other downtown buildings, it’s doubtful enough tenants could be found to make a renovated Bresee self-sustaining.
In fact, city officials might soon find themselves making decisions on other empty structures downtown, such as the Adams Building that also has been empty and deteriorating for some time.
City officials want to demolish Bresee to limits its liability, improve safety in the area and possibly redevelop the site to house new businesses.
The final fate of Bresee remains uncertain, as legal issues involving the building continue to move through the courts. Once those are settled, a final decision can be made.
No one wants to see Bresee Tower come down. It was a magnificent building in its day. But its day, and its usefulness, has passed. No practical proposal to restore and maintain the structure has been presented. Members of the Historic Preservation Commission and all city officials should move forward with their demolition plans.
