Numerous individuals served Danville and Vermilion County with distinction in the late 20th century and early 21st century. While each deserves to be saluted for their efforts, few if any accomplished or contributed more to the betterment of the community than Bill Black.
A native son, Black died last Saturday night after a months-long health struggle. He was 81 years old. As a beloved husband and father, as well as a dear and trusted friend to many in the community, he will be sorely missed.
From his early days as an administrator at Danville Area Community College, Black demonstrated a community commitment beyond his career in higher education that extended into virtually all phases of civic life in his hometown and home county. As a young man, he was so active and involved in local service organizations that he was named recipient of the Danville Distinguished Service Award in 1972 — when he was barely 30 years old.
Politics and government soon called him to service and he was elected to the Vermilion County Board in 1976 and served until 1986, when he left to fill a vacancy in an area district of the Illinois House of Representatives.
Local voters obviously approved of that selection and reelected him, 12 times, to his seat in the General Assembly. His legislative career spanned 25 years.
His efforts and energy did not go unnoticed beyond his local district. He rose into leadership positions in the Republican Party and once was honored as one of the 10 most outstanding legislators in the country.
When he left the legislature in 2011, he was not done with his life of community service.
He then became an alderman on the Danville City Council, and later continued to share his expertise and insight into government operations as a trustee on the Danville Area Community College board.
A public visitation was conducted Friday afternoon in Danville. A private family service will be at a later date. He will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial park in Danville.
The community will never forget Bill Black. His legacy will live on in the many ways he worked tirelessly to make his hometown a better place for everyone.
State Rep. Mike Marron, who has served the same House district as Black, said Black remains a legend in Springfield to this day.
His reflections in wake of Black’s passing undoubtedly are similar to those of many who knew him.
“He was the best,” Marron said of Black. “Personally he was a friend, a mentor, and someone I’ve looked up to since I was a kid. As public servants go, he was the gold standard.”
Black will be certainly remembered by his state and community in a variety of ways. But his enduring legacy can be summed up simply. He was a good public servant, a good citizen and a good man.
