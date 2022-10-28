Lots of people talk about the fall colors in New England, while some prefer the show autumn puts on in the Smoky Mountains. But with the price of gasoline bouncing around the $4 a gallon mark, few of us can afford such trips.
However, there is a lovely alternative not far away. In fact, Vermilion County holds many scenic spots where autumn’s colors create beautiful views.
Kickapoo State Park near Oakwood offers miles of roads perfect for slow Sunday afternoon drives during the fall. Heavily wooded hills and small ponds dot the 2,800-acre park, providing lots of fall color.
The Middle Fork State Fish and Wildlife Area north of Kickapoo is another great spot to look at autumn’s palette. It includes the Middle Fork National Scenic River, which meanders through woods and prairies as it makes its way to the Vermilion River.
The state also cares for the Harry “Babe” Woodyard State Natural Area east of Georgetown. Its 1.100 acres are largely undeveloped, but support 12 state endangered or threatened species. The site doesn’t have many roads, but does offer great views for those who like to hike.
The Vermilion County Conservation District also maintains two large parks that offer a lot of fall color.
Kennekuk County Park west of Danville includes paved roads to explore, Lake Mingo for fishing and lots of picnic space. Its 3,000 acres also has hiking trails for those who want to get closer to nature. The Bunker Hill Area also features a number of buildings from the area’s part, including a church and a country store.
Forest Glen Preserve east of Westville also is a bright spot to visit during autumn. Its trails, camp grounds and picnic areas include great views of fall colors, and the Vermilion River flows through as well. The former fire-watcher’s tower allows visitors to get a special view of the park’s beauty.
Near Forest Glen is the Doris Westfall Prairie Restoration site. Its 40 acres contains many plants seen when Native Americans called the area home.
All of these special places are just a short drive away and there are no entry fees to any of them.
The parks and recreation areas offer seasonal beauty for anyone willing to spend some time exploring Vermilion County. From open prairie to forested hills to rivers and ravines, nature offers visitors delightful scenes this time of the year.
