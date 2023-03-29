Commercial-News Editorial: Be sure to vote April 4
For all of those who think their respective communities and schools are on the right track — and for all those who don’t — April 4 should be circled on your calendar as a special day. That’s the day Illinois conducts its municipal elections.
The one question every Vermilion County voter will see on his or her ballot is a proposal to add a 1 percent sales tax with the proceeds going to benefit county schools.
If approved, the money collected by the tax could not be used for salaries, but could help lower property taxes as well as pay for physical improvements to school facilities and to add safety and mental health services for students.
A majority of Vermilion County school boards has endorsed the proposal. Its supporters see the tax as a way to improve local schools without adding to local property taxes.
Aside from the sales tax proposal, the April 4 ballot will feature different races in each community. Some villages have contests for mayor, village board members and school board members.
In Danville, the mayor’s race tops ballot, along with the city treasurer, contested races for alderman in Ward 1 and Ward 6, and three seats on the Danville District 118 school board.
Voters should make the effort and take the time to find out what spots are on their local ballot, and then find out as much information as possible about the candidates.
Don’t just mark a ballot “because that’s the way I always vote.” Make an informed choice. Talk to friends and families whose opinions you trust. Track down the candidates’ viewpoints. Decide what issues are the most important to you, and vote for the candidates whose views are most like your own.
In Danville, early voting is available 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-noon April 1 in the Danville Election Commission office on the lower level of the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.
Residents in other communities should check with their respective village or city clerks for early voting information.
The chance to vote for your representative is a privilege that should not be discarded. The year-long war in Ukraine should serve as a vivid reminder that there are those who want to strip away people’s ability to vote. There are many instances where those in charge want to make it so difficult to vote that many people just give up, allowing a special few to make the decisions that affect us all.
Don’t ignore the opportunity to let your voice be heard regarding the future of your community and your schools. Every vote matters, whether your favorite candidate wins or loses. Each ballot serves as a reminder to every officeholder that he or she represents the public, and not just special interests or his or her own point of view.
If nothing else, casting a ballot gives you the license to express your opinions on the state of things for the next four years.
Be sure to cast your ballot in the municipal elections this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.