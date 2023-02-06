The topic of U.S. history recently became one of the hot-button political issues of the day when officials in some states questioned the way certain topics were being taught. If you thought history was just about relating facts and dates, think again.
There are those on both sides of the political spectrum who advocate teaching history according to they way their group interprets it. So the battle rages as to which version students will hear.
U.S. history includes many voices, many of which were silenced and ignored for decades. There’s an old quote that goes, “History is written by the winners.” For much of America’s past it was well-to-do white men who controlled much of society. Most versions of U.S. history reflected that. But America was built by more — many more — than well-to-do white men. The rainbow of humanity who lived in America all played a role in building our great nation, and their voices deserve to be heard, too.
In February, America celebrates Black History Month. It’s not an attempt to provide special privileges to a segment of our citizens, but an opportunity to ensure that we learn about every aspect of American history.
For example, few people know the story of Vermilion County’s first Black resident. According to eblackcu.net, a website created by the Graduate School of Library Science at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign:
“Polly Neal was the first African in Vermilion County. She arrived about 1832 with her former slave owner Abraham Sandusky (Sodusky), who she had followed after being freed, from Bourbon County, Ky. She gave birth to a son Gabriel shortly after she arrived, he was the first African-American born in Vermilion County. She lived in Indianola until she died.”
Imagine the kind of courage Polly Neal mustered to follow her former owner into the empty prairie of Illinois. The 1870 Census shows Neal and her son still living with the Sandusky family near Indianola.
History doesn’t need to be centuries old to be important. Danville merits a mention in “The Negro Motorist Green Book, 1949 Edition.” It’s the only community in east-central Illinois on the list. Its publisher, Victor H. Green & Co. of New York City, called the guide an effort “to give the Negro traveler information that will keep him from running into difficulties, embarrassments and to make trips more enjoyable.”
It lists the Just A Mere Hotel at 218 E. North St. in Danville as one travelers should consider. That site is now an empty lot just east of downtown not far from Bunge Milling.
Such concerns rarely receive a mention in today’s history classes. That’s why it’s important to hear every voice, to learn about every struggle and to understand better why America is the way it is today.
That intent is articulated in the publisher’s forward of the 1949 Green Book: “There will be a day sometime in the near future when this guide will not have to be published. That’s when we as a race will have equal opportunity and privileges in the United States. It will be a great day for us to suspend this publication, for then we can go wherever we please …”
“Equal opportunities and privileges in the United States …” That’s what Black History Month, and all the other celebrations of special months, is all about.
