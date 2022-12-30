Last week’s winter blast convinced many of us to stay inside Friday as the wind pushed Arctic air down to wind chills of minus 36 degrees and colder. Thursday was officially the first day of winter, but it didn’t need to bring such dangerous conditions with it.
Not everyone, however, had a choice whether to hunker down under a thick blanket at home or head in to work.
Store personnel opened their doors to last-minute holiday shoppers.
Tow truck drivers helped pull stranded motorists to safety.
Utility crews kept the power on and Christmas lights shining.
Postal carriers and delivery drivers made their usual rounds, bringing holiday joy in the form of cards and presents.
Nurses, aides and other medical personnel showed to care for patients and for senior citizens in their care.
City, county and state truck crews patrol the roads, keeping them as passable as possible when Mother Nature wants to cover them with snow.
City bus drivers made the rounds as best they could, offering riders a few moments of warmth during their rides.
Firefighters, police officers and emergency medical personnel stood protective watch over us all, responding to alarms big and small. Hoopeston firefighters had an especially tough Thursday night, battling two significant house fires in the brutal cold.
There are many others who head out into the cold and put in their hours even though they would much rather stay at home.
Think of the consequences if there were no firefighters on duty, no nurses watching over those suffering from illness or no police officers to answer a frantic call for help.
But unless we’re the one in need, we often forget that so many are out there, waiting to help.
Too often we fail to appreciate the commitment of these workers who make lives for the rest of us so much easier.
As we spend a frigid winter’s day being couch potatoes, hundreds of others are at work making our lives easier. Remember that when the next bomb cyclone winter storm tumbles out of Canada and heads our way.
So this is our way of saying thanks to those who put on their boots and parkas, gloves and hats, and head out the door even though the snow is blowing horizontally across the road. Keep yourselves safe. We appreciate all that you do, even though we might not always say it out loud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.