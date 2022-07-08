Work continues to move along quickly on Carle’s $50 million medical complex on Logan Avenue between North and Madison streets. The multi-story building already serves as a landmark to motorists entering the city from the west on U.S. Route 150.
Carle intends to consolidate its services at two Danville sites into the new facility, and Christie Clinic will move its health care offerings to a new single-story building being constructed nearby.
The project not only consolidates much of the city’s medical services into one neighborhood — OSF’s Sacred Heart Medical Center and other offices are just a few blocks north on Logan — it provides a huge seed of development opportunity.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., who lives not far from the new Carle facility, noted the blight in the surrounding neighborhoods when the project was announced in 2019. The Carle development, along with the ongoing OSF presence, gives city officials a stable neighborhood with which to plan and work.
Officials could concentrate available funds earmarked for demolition to eliminate some of the most dilapidated buildings on the area bounded by Main Street on the south, Gilbert Street on the east, Fairchild Street on the north and Logan on the west.
They also could consider taking a page from a playbook being used in Indiana cities to attract remote workers to become city residents. For example, officials in Terre Haute, Ind., recently agreed to couple $72,000 with a $72,000 grant from the state to create incentives to move to that city. City officials will pay $1,500 for remote workers who move to Terre Haute and stay for at least a year.
Indiana lawmakers plan to spend up to $1.5 million next year as part of a statewide program that will pay $5,000 to relocate to the state, plus other incentives, according to the Terre Haute Tribune-Star.
Danville officials might be able to use some of its Community Development Block Grant funds to renovate houses within the target area and use the lure of low-cost or even free housing to attract remote workers to the city.
The community’s geographic location, within an easy drive to metro areas such as Indianapolis, Chicago and St. Louis, and its proximity to universities such as the University of Illinois, Purdue University, Eastern Illinois University and Indiana State University, only adds to the attraction for remote workers.
Vermilion County’s abundance of natural beauty available for recreation, including the state’s only National Scenic River and the ongoing efforts for the trail between Danville and Urbana, adds another selling point.
Carle’s plans to construct its state-of-the-art medical center serves as a significant seed for potential growth within the community. Adding the right kind of incentives could yield a longtime population bloom to the benefit of us all.
