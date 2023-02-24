A great deal of news reporting is being devoted to politicians and government officials who seek to restrict what school children are taught, especially when it comes to race, sexuality and gender.
Shrill voices promoting these restrictions include governors such as Ron DeSantis in Florida and Greg Abbott in Texas. But they aren’t the only ones. Even across Illinois’ borders in Indiana and Missouri, there are legislators pushing hard to inject greater government control into education, health care and other crucial services of great public importance.
While we watch in dismay as fellow citizens — some on the margins of society — are targeted by Republican lawmakers in GOP-dominated states, it is refreshing to know that in Illinois and other more progressive states such efforts are blocked by public officials who refuse to adopt grievance-based forms of legislating and governing.
It should be a great source of pride for Illinoisans that they have the kind of leadership that renews hope in a more fair, inclusive and just government.
Last week, Illinois’s Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker, elected to his second term by an overwhelming margin in 2022, delivered a state of the state address in which he declared he was taking sides in the battle against discrimination, censorship and other anti-democratic principles.
“There is a virulent strain of nationalism plaguing our nation, led by demagogues who are pushing censorship, with a particular attack right now on school board members and library trustees,” Pritzker said. “It’s an ideological battle by the right wing, hiding behind a claim that they would protect our children — but whose real intention is to marginalize people and ideas they don’t like.”
Pritzker said his budget agenda for the year seeks to invest in education, noting that such investments are meaningless if “we become a nation that bans books from school libraries about racism suffered by Roberto Clemente and Hank Aaron, and tells kids they can’t talk about being gay, and signals to Black and Brown people and Asian Americans and Jews and Muslims that our authentic stories can’t be told.”
As the father of two children, Pritzker said he wants to be involved in their education and wants them to learn about America’s great history. “But I don’t want them to be lied to. I want them to learn our true history, warts and all.”
The governor concluded his remarks saying this state’s young people should not be kept from learning about the realities of the world.
“I want them to become critical thinkers, exposed to ideas that they disagree with, proud of what our nation has overcome, and thoughtful about what comes next,” Pritzker said. “Here in Illinois, we don’t hide from the truth, we embrace it. That’s what makes us strong.”
By taking sides in this ideological battle, Pritzker has set a principled direction for our state, one that embraces key values of decency and democracy. Other states, including neighboring Indiana, would be wise to follow his lead.
