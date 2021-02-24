As the one-year anniversary of the month during which the COVID-19 pandemic began in the U.S. nears, a milestone signifying the severity and seriousness of the public health crisis has already arrived.
On Monday, our nation surpassed a half-million deaths from the coronavirus, the most deadly disease outbreak in America since the 1918 Spanish flu. There was a time during the opening weeks and months of the pandemic that these many deaths were unthinkable.
No part of America has been spared anguish and heartbreak in the past 12 months. While some parts of America and some segments of society have been hit harder than others, there has been no escape. The virus has been, and continues to be, everywhere.
The virus arrived in Vermilion and most counties in east-central Illinois and western Indiana by late March. In many areas, it started slowly. Intense community mitigation efforts and shutdowns kept it at bay for a while. Vermilion County did not record its first death until April. Cases and deaths remained few during the summer months.
As fall arrived, the virus broke through and struck hard.
The case count has now reached 8,400 while more than 103 Vermilion County residents have died from COVID-19-related disease. Statewide, the case number is more than 1.17 million, with more than 20,330 deaths recorded. Many of them died in isolation throughout our state as pandemic protocols kept families from being close to their loved ones as they took their last breaths.
President Joe Biden marked the grim milestone of American deaths in poignant remarks Monday evening at the White House.
“We often hear people described as ordinary Americans. There’s no such thing,” Biden said. “There’s nothing ordinary about them. The people we lost were extraordinary.
“Just like that,” he added, “so many of them took their last breath alone.”
While honoring the lives and memories of those who have passed, the president struck a hopeful tone, acknowledging that the rate of deaths and new cases have been declining and the number of COVID-19 vaccinations are skyrocketing.
In Vermilion County, almost 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and more than 2,200 people are now fully vaccinated. Illinois has administered more than 2.25 million doses of vaccine. Those numbers grow each day.
With compassion and optimism, we embrace the president’s words. “This nation will smile again,” Biden said. “This nation will know sunny days again. This nation will know joy again. And as we do, we’ll remember each person we’ve lost, the lives they lived, the loved ones they left behind.”
As we pause to remember those we’ve lost in the past year and seize on hopes that the public health crisis will end soon, we should not lose sight of the invaluable work that has been done on our behalf by health and medical professionals in our communities. They have led the fight against the virus on the front lines. We may never be able to thank them enough.
