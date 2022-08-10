Danville’s District 118 schools on a traditional calendar kick off the 2022-23 school year Friday with a partial day, followed by the first full day of school Monday. Danville’s Northeast Elementary School, which follows a balanced calendar, already started its new school year. And the remainder of Vermilion County’s schools also plan to begin full classes next week.
The start of a new school year can be a time of stress in any family, from those with students walking into a classroom for the first time to those who are ready to begin their senior year.
That stress can create problems within families, as well as friction between parents and teachers. The start of a new school year doesn’t have to be that way.
The goals of all the adults involved — parents, teachers and administrators — is to do the best possible job so that every child learns to be the best of his or her potential.
Here are some suggestions from the National PTA on ways parents can help children begin a new school year with a minimum of distress and a maximum of learning.
• Parents should create a smooth beginning to each day. Give a hug to each child. Let them know they are loved.
• Help the day end quietly. When parents and their children see each other again after classes, they should spend a few moments talking about how the day went. And parents should listen, not lecture.
• Families can create a routine so that children get enough rest.
• Parents can create a homework space within the home so the children can complete assignments. And remember, parents, it’s the child’s homework, not yours. Allow your children to make mistakes so teachers can have a better idea of how well each child is mastering the material.
• Fill your home with books, all kinds of books. Read for pleasure, use picture books and provide reference materials. The public library is a great resource, and library cards are free.
• Parents and teachers should be partners, not adversaries. If a problem pops up, parents should speak with teachers privately to work out a resolution. And parents should never criticize teachers in front of children.
• Set up a system at home so things have a proper place. It makes it easier to find backpacks, shoes and signed papers heading back to the teacher during the morning rush.
• And parents should put a note in their children’s backpacks every day. Knowing they are loved makes it easier for children to be kind to others.
Many school districts across the country report a serious shortage of qualified teachers. A large part of the decision of many teachers to leave their profession is the lack of respect they receive from parents and students. The ultimate goal is to educate every child. That can’t happen if parents and teachers battle throughout the year.
Communication is the key. School administrators can help resolve differences without making school something to dread for student or teacher. Parents should look for ways to resolve problems instead of just complaining.
Beginning the new school year with the commitment by parents and teachers to work together in the best interest of each child will go a long way to ensuring each student’s success in the classroom.
The days in the classroom provide the tools for children to grow into successful adults. Each student deserves the best efforts of every adult in his or her life. That’s the commitment that every child deserves from their parents and teachers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.