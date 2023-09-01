It takes steady vision and the heart of a servant to help build an organization that gains and sustains the support of a community. Project Success of Vermilion County has done that, and it deserves to be applauded and celebrated this week as it observes the 25th anniversary of its founding.
The organization officially recognized its founding in 1998 at an event on Wednesday. It was a time to look back at all the people it has helped through the years and look forward to all it will assist in what we hope will be a thriving future.
A coalition of concerned citizens founded Project Success because the group recognized a need and came together to address it. As its website recounts, the founders saw too many children in the community struggling to confront many of life’s challenges. “They saw intensive after-school programming as one way to combat falling test scores and rising teen pregnancy rates in Vermilion County,” the website states.
Project Success started its first after-school program at Daniel Elementary School in Danville. And its efforts have grown from there, with programming offered today at 19 locations across the county. Upwards of 1,000 students and families are now being served.
That this important local social service organization has survived and thrived for 25 years is a tribute to the commitment and dedication to the people who recognize its value and the needs it meets. Being able to sustain and grow its services, through good times and hard times, would not be possible if not for the vision and perseverance of the many folks who have chosen to serve Project Success in many and varied roles.
We join the community in recognizing and applauding the work on behalf of children that has been done by Project Success during its 25 years in Vermilion County. We salute those individuals who have made contributions large and small to the cause. Because of them, Project Success has made a dramatic positive impact here and has the opportunity to keep serving Vermilion County children and families into the future.
