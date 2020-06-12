Many of your favorite restaurants in the Danville area are beginning to reopen and adapt to new rules of outside seating and social distancing.
It’s been a long time coming, and people are understandably relieved and appreciative that they have the option to go out to eat again in a more traditional way.
Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan allows restaurants to extend their services to outdoor dining, provided social distancing and other public health guidelines are met.
Not all restaurants are taking advantage, but a good number are. As Commercial-News staff writer Jennifer Bailey reported last week, customers are coming out to enjoy the opportunity and support local establishments. Business owners and operators are thrilled to see and serve them.
These restaurants were closed down or restricted to carry out for several months, and we’re glad to see a degree of normal activity resuming. What’s more, we’re anxious to see all of them recover from what was certainly a difficult interruption in their businesses.
For restaurant owners and operators, their businesses represent their lives and livelihoods. They are important parts of the community’s social fabric. In addition to shutting down the opportunity for commercial transactions, the business restrictions disrupted the usual, spirited flow of social and cultural activity.
The financial burden, in many instances, has been heavy on restaurants. What’s more, members of service staffs have seen their jobs and incomes disappear without certainty that they would someday return.
The sudden spike in unemployed workers has produced a devastating rate of joblessness here and around the state. In March, Vermilion County’s unemployment rate was 3.6%. In just one month, as the coronavirus economic shutdowns began taking their toll, that rate skyrocketed to 17.2% in April. It could be edging even higher.
Statistics indicate that about 25% of people in the Vermilion County workforce are in the service industry, whether that be retail, hospitality or some other form of service. The service industry was among those hardest hit by the economic collapse in wake of the virus outbreak.
There is no doubt that service workers have borne the brunt of the economic struggles.
That’s why it’s good to see Danville and the entire state finally reach a point at which they can begin to recover.
It won’t be easy and will take time for people to reach a comfort level with their own health and safety. Venturing out to restaurants, even those providing outdoor seating, may be a tough decision for some.
There is wisdom in remaining cautious. The coronavirus has not gone away. It will be with us for a long while.
But if you are inclined to go out, remember and patronize your local food service establishments that are working hard to recover from severe economic struggles.
They need your help. They need your business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.