Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker order Friday for state residents to stay home casts a much more serious light on the spread of COVID-19 for many of us. Vermilion County has been fortunate as of Saturday morning that no confirmed cases of the virus had been reported, but it’s unlikely we will continue that way for long.
People who feel healthy might see the restrictions as a burden on their lives. But looking at other countries where COVID-19 has spread rapidly, the restrictions make sense. They will help prevent the spread of the disease, especially to the most vulnerable among us. And that is the point.
The pandemic has brought school closings, job losses and disruption of our daily routines along with the threat of illness. We hope Congress and state officials move quickly to ease the financial burdens these restrictions have forced on our friends, family, neighbors and ourselves.
The past week also showed us how many people simply panic when faced with such adversity, seemingly losing all common sense. Panic buying of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other items created problems for others who sought to buy only what they needed.
Such panic buying makes little sense. The manufacturers will keep operating, trucks will keep running and stores will be restocked. No one ordered toilet paper factories to close.
This “me first” mentality was a sad thing to see. Some of the bulk buyers didn’t make purchases out of fear, but out of greed. They offered to sell their stash of goods at prices far more expensive than usual.
We suspect, however, far more people took the opposite path during the past week.
They offered to help a friend who faced weeks of schools being closed without child care.
They checked on elderly family, friends and neighbors, offering to run errands for them to limit their potential exposure to the virus.
They offered a hand to those in need, whatever the need might be.
Those are the people who make up the core of our communities. They are the ones who will help us all weather this viral storm.
We like to think we have the hardest road to travel sometimes, forgetting those who came before us did not have the luxury of the technology we take for granted today.
The World War II generation grew up during the Great Depression, then made it through years of limited access to such necessities as sugar, car tires and many other items. They survived, and we will, too — especially if we can replace the selfishness so often on display last week with more kindness toward one another.
