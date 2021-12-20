CAYUGA, Ind. - Clella Sue Vandevender, 81, of Cayuga, passed away at 5:05 a.m. EST Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her residence. She was born February 27, 1940 in Olney, Illinois the daughter of the late Clell A. and Audrey E. (Jones) Trammel. She married George D. Vandevender on June 19, 19…