Health experts and government officials want us to be aware and use caution regarding the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, that has caused thousands and thousands to become ill. It is a potentially fatal virus, with the elderly among the most vulnerable.
Government officials have made the rare decision to close offices and schools for extended periods. Sporting events — state basketball playoffs, the NCAA tournament and others — have been canceled. Professional basketball and hockey leagues suspended play, and Major League Baseball has delayed its traditional opening day. Even the NJCAA Men’s Division II National Basketball Tournament scheduled to start next week at Danville Area Community College has been pushed back into April.
Those are sensible precautions to prevent large crowds where one sick person could infect hundreds, even thousands, of others. We might not like it, but no basketball game is worth putting a person’s life at risk.
Sensible precautions include washing your hands often and washing them well, covering any cough and staying home if you’re sick.
What’s not sensible is buying every roll of toilet paper in three counties, stripping grocery coolers of meat and stockpiling hand sanitizer like there will never be another bottle manufactured anywhere.
The official steps to fight the spread of the virus have exposed other problems that, once the concerned about COVID-19 is done, must be addressed.
Canceling events means people who often work paycheck to paycheck will be out of work and will face weeks without income. Even though the gyrations of the stock market receive much of the attention, the real problems occur at the other end of the economic spectrum.
Closing schools means parents now must find affordable child care for the next few weeks, or risk their jobs by staying home. And if they do become ill, some jobs do not include paid sick time. The virus can take a person down for a couple of weeks before it runs its course.
Shuttered schools also can mean difficulties for families who depend on breakfast and lunch programs to help feed their children. Danville’s District 118 will hand out meals 10 a.m.-noon Monday in Mark Denman Elementary School parking lot and 1-3 p.m. Monday in South View Upper Elementary parking lot.
What does it say about our society when so many children must depend on school programs to ensure they get enough to eat?
While the scientists work to create a solution to COVID-19, government officials should be working on solutions to the other problems exposed by the spread of the virus. The latter are the issues that pose the greater threat to our country’s long-term health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.