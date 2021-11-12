Children just 5 years old can now inspire others and set examples.
The arrival and distribution in recent days of youth-size COVID-19 vaccines for Illinois and Indiana communities reveal a strength within youngsters and their parents. The anticipated 200,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines became available last week at vaccination sites around the area. Vaccination clinics are springing up, overseen by local health departments and medical clinics such Carle and OSF in Danville.
The Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials approved opening up COVID-19 vaccinations for youngsters ages 5 through 11. The move means another 28 million Americans are eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus. COVID-19 has killed more than 751,000 people in the U.S. since March 2020. More than 46 million people in this country have contracted the infection.
Vermilion County is among the Illinois counties hit especially hard. There have been 201 COVID-19 deaths locally with total cases approaching 15,000. There are currently more than 350 active cases in the county as the local vaccination rate — at 38.36% — remains one the lowest in the state.
Hopefully parents getting their young children vaccinated will help improve the local health crisis.
Children generally experienced less severe symptoms of COVID-19 until its Delta variant sent the virus surging again this fall. The chance to vaccinate elementary school-age kids can protect not only that age group but also the older adults surrounding them, particularly grandparents.
Inoculations also mean those students can have fewer disruptions in school. Quarantines for teachers, staff and students have frequently led to kids having to continue their schooling online instead of in person. By rolling up their sleeves, the children are helping their families and others to return to a more normal life.
Clinical trials involving 3,000 children ages 5 to 11 showed no serious side effects. The benefits of preventing COVID-19 in children and teens far outweigh the risks of any side effects, the FDA and CDC panels both decided.
Sadly, the value of vaccinations against a life-threatening pandemic now 20 months long has been clouded by political posturing and rampant misinformation on social media. The kids and their families who lean on credible public health resources and their family physicians, and then line up to get their inoculations, are helping communities restore their health, quality of life and economy.
They are heroes.
