Make no mistake, it could happen anywhere.
The pro-Trump insurrection Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol was a warning shot across the bow of statehouses across the country, including in Springfield and Indianapolis.
Since the insurrection, ominous messages from far-right extremists have called for marches on state capitols this Sunday.
The FBI’s Indianapolis office released a statement Friday saying that federal, state and local police forces “are aware of a report indicating there may be protests at state capitols this weekend and leading up to the inauguration on January 20.”
Illinois law enforcement officials have also been notified and are monitoring and preparing for protests.
The release went on to note that no specific, substantiated threats to the state Capitol and other government buildings in Indiana have been fielded and vowed to “continually monitor” potential safety concerns and communicate with the public.
Anyone with information about suspicious activity may call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.
State capitols have been targeted by far-right extremists in recent months, most notably in Michigan, where armed men entered the Capitol in April to protest coronavirus restrictions. Six months later anti-government extremists plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Investigators say the instigator of the Michigan statehouse occupation wanted to recruit 200 extremists to take hostages and “execute tyrants.”
While Washington, D.C., may seem like a world away from the cornfields of Illinois and Indiana, if it can happen in the nearby state to the north, it can happen here.
Indiana is generally a moderate state and supporters of President Donald Trump, who won the state in November by a whopping 16 percentage points, are for the most part good people with good intentions. Illinois voted against Trump soundly, but there is still substantial support for him around the state, especially south of Chicago. Most people are peaceful and responsible, but there are always bad actors, extremists who will seize on any opportunity to commit violence. Illinois and Indiana are not immune.
At statehouses and in communities across Illinois and Indiana, peaceful protests should be accepted, even encouraged, as a means of promoting liberty and expressing political opinions.
But the vast majority of people will agree that any display similar to what happened in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 will be soundly rejected and perpetrators will be brought to justice.
Echoes of Jan. 6 are not wanted. But we must be prepared this weekend — and beyond.
A version of this editorial appears today in the Herald Bulletin of Anderson, Indiana. It has been adapted for use in the Commercial-News.
